Rita Ricard
WOONSOCKET - Rita C. Ricard 84, passed away November 15, 2020 at Briarcliff Manor in Johnston. She was the wife of the late Edgar J. Ricard Jr. Born in Lincoln, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Rose (Beauregard) Theroux. Rita was a supervisor at the former Royal Robes for twenty years. She was a member of the Woonsocket Senior Center where she enjoyed music, line dancing and especially bingo. She was also a member of the St. Joseph's Parish.

Rita had a great sense of humor and was a kind, sweet and caring person. She enjoyed long car rides, eating out with her family, and summer vacations at East Matunuck Beach. She will be greatly missed by her cherished cat "Buddy".

Rita is survived by her daughters, Lorraine Alfred of Hollis, NH, Aline Orlando and her husband Mark of Woonsocket, and Diane Bessette and her husband Patrick of North Smithfield, a sister Annette Carignan of Sarasota, FL, six grandchildren, Katherine and Daniel Alfred, Christina Orlando, Lisa Parker, Lynn Miller, and Lori Bruneault, and five great-grandchildren, Kylie, Mariah, Sophie, Ruby, and Andy. She was predeceased by her brother Arthur Theroux.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham. Face masks are required and social distancing rules will apply. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.
www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
