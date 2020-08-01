Rita T. (Laflamme) Daigle, 82, of Bellingham, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at home with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Lucien E. Daigle. She is the loving mother of Doris Melville and her husband, Robert of Harrisville, RI, Debra Messom and her husband, Kevin of Bellingham, MA, Dennis Daigle of Medford, OR and the late Donald L. Daigle.
