CUMBERLAND - Rita T. Wante, 95, of Cumberland, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Eugene P. Wante. Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Leona (Desjarlais) Beauregard.
She is survived by her children, Eugen Wante Jr. Julie Healy and Susan Gargano. She also leaves her grandson, Christian Gargano. She was the sister of the late Leo Beauregard and Alice Remington.
The funeral will be held Wednesday at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Saint Jean the Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4-7PM.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 2, 2019