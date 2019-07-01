Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Wante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita T. (Beauregard) Wante

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita T. (Beauregard) Wante Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Rita T. Wante, 95, of Cumberland, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Eugene P. Wante. Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Leona (Desjarlais) Beauregard.
She is survived by her children, Eugen Wante Jr. Julie Healy and Susan Gargano. She also leaves her grandson, Christian Gargano. She was the sister of the late Leo Beauregard and Alice Remington.
The funeral will be held Wednesday at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Saint Jean the Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4-7PM.
www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
Download Now