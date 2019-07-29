|
UXBRIDGE - Robert A. Forrester, 66, of Uxbridge passed away Wed. July 17, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice Center in Worcester. He was the husband of Karen G. (Buehler) Forrester.
Robert was with the New England Carpenters Union Local 535 in Norwood for over 30 years before retiring in 2014.
He was born November 20, 1952 in San Jose, CA, the son of Helen V. (Sanders) Forrester and the late Harold R. Forrester. Robert was a graduate of Whitehall High School in Wisconsin, class of 1970 and New England Tech, class of 1985. Robert was a U.S. Army veteran where he held the position of Morse Intercept Operator.
Robert was a proud member of the NRA, Uxbridge Post 411 American Legion, and the Pot Belly Pubs Horseshoe League in Millville.
In addition to his wife, Karen and his mother, Helen, he is survived by his sons, Bob J. Forrester and his wife Erika, Jason M. Forrester and Matthew R. Forrester; two daughters, Sandra L. Bridges and her husband Archie and Julie D. Dargie and her husband Joseph; a brother, John Forrester; two sisters, Janet Shook and Karen Forrester; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sat. August 3, 2019 at 11 AM with Military Honors in St. Marys Church, 77 Mendon St., Uxbridge.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post #411, PO Box 411, Millville, MA 01529.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 30, 2019