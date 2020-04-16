|
WOONSOCKET - Robert A. LaBreche, 80, of Woonsocket, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the husband of Rachel (Latour) LaBreche. They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on September 24th. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Gustave and Noella (Godin) LaBreche.
Robert worked at Almac's for 42 years. He was a baker in the Lincoln Almac's and was promoted as Assistant Manager. He was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church and was a member of the American Hosta Society.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Robert LaBreche and his wife Michelle, Susan Ledoux and her husband Robert, John LaBreche and his wife Julie, and James LaBreche and his wife Lori; nine grandchildren, Kyle Ledoux and his wife Sarah, Ryan Ledoux, Zach LaBreche, Alex, Emily and Jeremy LaBreche, and CJ, Cody and his wife Cassie, and Corey Roberts; four great grandchildren Olivia Ledoux, and Melody, Scott, and Kallan Roberts; and a brother Richard LaBreche. He was the brother of the late Paul LaBreche.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date, and will be posted on social media.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
http://www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 17, 2020