Robert A. "Bob" Ledoux
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Robert A. "Bob" Ledoux, 57, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center. He was the husband of Gisele (Lussier) Ledoux.

Born in Boston, MA. Son of the late Albert and Emelda (Savoie) Ledoux.

Bob worked as a Transport Operator for CVS Warehouse for several years.

He enjoyed playing golf, softball, and especially loved to be with family and friends. He was also an avid New England Sports fan.

Besides his wife Gisele he is survived by one daughter, Elise Ledoux of North Smithfield, RI and one sister, Carol Morin of North Smithfield, RI .

A Funeral Home Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 6 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 5-6 PM prior to the service.

Burial will be private. Social distancing will be observed. sdipardomcfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
