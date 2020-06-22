BURRILLVILLE - Robert "Bob" C. Levesque, 70, of Burrillville and The Villages, FL, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in UF Health Leesburg Hospital, Leesburg, FL. Born in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Yvon "Robert" and Evelyn (Searles) Levesque.Bob worked as a Operations Manager for Solar Turbines of Hartford, CT, before retiring. He served his country as a helicopter aviator in the US Marine Corps during Vietnam. Bob enjoyed traveling- especially cruises, watching the Red Sox and driving his Corvette.Bob is survived by a son, Robert C. Levesque II of Glendale; a daughter, Kimberly A. Anderson and her husband Bryan of Bow, NH; a brother, William Levesque; brothers- in-law: Donald Lawrence and Arthur Gaulin and his dear companion and life-partner, Elaine Michaud of The Villages, FL. Bob also leaves many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 28 years, Rebecca E. (Schultz) Levesque in 2000 and his sisters, Claire Lawrence and Joan Gaulin.A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pascoag Main St., Burrillville. Calling hours will be Thursday, June 25 from 5 to 8 PM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave, Pascoag.