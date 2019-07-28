|
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Robert D. "Greg" Gregory, 84, of Woonsocket Hill Road, North Smithfield, passed away July 26, 2019, in The Holiday Retirement Home, Manville. He was the husband of Deanne (Ballou) Gregory for 62 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Mary (Barrett) Gregory. He lived in Woonsocket until moving to North Smithfield in 1994.
He attended Mount St. Charles Academy, Class of 1952, and received his associate's degree in law enforcement from Salve Regina University in 1976. He was a fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and University of Notre Dame football. He and his wife had been season ticket holders to the Pawtucket Red Sox for many years.
He was named to the Woonsocket Police Department on Sept. 6, 1959, and retired on Sept. 8, 1987. He was last employed by Anchor Subaru of North Smithfield. He was a member of the Woonsocket Police Relief Association.
Besides his wife, Deanne, he is survived by their three sons, Kevin M. Gregory and his wife, Molly, of Wildwood, Missouri, Timothy R. Gregory and his wife, Cindee, of Mesa, Arizona, and Christopher W. Gregory and his wife, Shelly, of North Smithfield; as well as eight grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Patrick, Alexandria, Evan, Kevin Jr., Abram, and Landon; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Charles V. and Edwin J. Gregory.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Parish (formerly OLQM), 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone. Calling hours are Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Holy Trinity Parish.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 29, 2019