S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Robert "Bob" Denis

Robert "Bob" Denis Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Robert "Bob" Denis, 80, of Kenwood St., passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Louis and Eva (Mathieu) Denis.

Mr. Denis worked as a machinist for Carlin Machine for 24 years and Esten Machine for 25years prior to retiring.

Robert was a United States Army veteran.

He was a member of the Elks, Widow and Widowers Club in Cumberland, and an avid bowler, which he participated in the Walnut Hill Bowl Dick Fontaine Memory League and Monday Night Classic League.

He is survived by his two children, Jason Denis and his wife, Nobilee, of Woonsocket; and Pamela Baker and her husband, Christopher, of Woonsocket; one brother, Marcel Denis, of Woonsocket; one sister, Theresa Chicoine, of Florida; seven grandchildren, Ethan, Bryce, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Wyatt, Xavier and Abigail.

He was predeceased by a sister, Lucille Champagne, and his partner, Madeleine Fenner.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church 1200 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket, RI. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private. The S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.

sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 14, 2019
