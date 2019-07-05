WOONSOCKET - Robert E. Bouchard 72, of Winter St, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in Milford Hospital.

He was the husband of Ann C. (Robbins) Bouchard. Robert was born in Woonsocket, the son of the late Edward and Barbara (Henries) Bouchard. He was a sales manager for Gannon & Scott Inc. in Cranston, RI for many years until his passing. He was a graduate of Providence College, and enjoyed freshwater fishing, especially on Cape Cod.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sisters: Jo-Ann Bessette and her husband Paul of FL, and Barbara Bonin and her husband Bob of Providence. Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 5-7 pm in Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Dana- Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development & The Jimmy Fund,10 Brookline Place West, Floor 6, Brookline MA 02445-9924.

