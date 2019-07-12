BELLINGHAM, MA. - Robert E. Geromini, 58, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Brigham & Womens Hospital, Boston, MA with his loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 23 years of Martha J. (Smith) Geromini. He is the loving father of Robert T. Geromini and Timothy E. Geromini both of Bellingham, MA. Born in Norwood, MA on July 14, 1960, he is the son of Mary U. (McDermott) Geromini of Wrentham, MA and the late Robert A. Geromini. He leaves his sisters Peggy L. Burling of Concord, MA and Donna M. Poulos of West Roxbury, MA, along with several nieces and nephews.

Robert was a resident of Bellingham, MA since 1989, formerly of Wrentham, MA. He was a graduate of King Philip High School Class of 1978 and continued his education at Springfield College, Dean College, and Suffolk University receiving his Bachelor of Arts in Business. Robert worked out of home as an Industrial Sales Manager for Industrial Controls located in Maine and their parent company is Eriks Manufacturing in Pennsylvania.

Robert was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St. Marys Church, Franklin, MA. He also taught CCD at St. Marys Church, Franklin, MA

He was a baseball coach for 11 years from T Ball to Senior Baseball. He loved football, was a devout Patriots fan, and was a season ticket holder. Friend of Bill W. He loved sports, dogs, and riding Harleys. Robert loved his family, home, and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 16th 9:00AM from CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, MA. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Franklin. Visiting hours are on Monday, July 15th from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home.

