CHEPACHET - Robert F. Bonoyer, 69, of Chepachet, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence. He was the husband of Christine L. (Lataille) Bonoyer, whom he married October 28, 1971. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Louis and Elizabeth (Smith) Bonoyer.
Robert worked for the Air National Guard as a Communications System Superintendant for 30 years and also served active duty in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Besides his wife Christine, he is survived by two sons: Joel Bonoyer and his wife Amy and Michael Bonoyer and his wife Kristy, all of Chepachet; a daughter, Laura Smith and her husband Scott of Exeter, NH; nine grandchildren and five brothers: John and Paul Bonoyer of Harrisville, Kevin Bonoyer of FL, Gary Bonoyer of AZ and Daniel Bonoyer of Pascoag. He was predeceased by a brother James Bonoyer and two sisters: Marie Pafundi and Angela Carney.
His funeral will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 9AM from the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Joseph's Church, 183 Sayles Ave., Pascoag. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Emerson Rd., Harrisville. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 PM.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 10, 2019