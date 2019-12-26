|
BURRILLVILE - BROTHER ROBERT FRANCIS BREAULT, S.C., formerly known as Brother Bosco, age 85, a religious Brother of the Sacred Heart of the United States Province, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. A native of Pawtucket, RI, he was the son of the late Edward and Rita Beauregard Breault. His siblings include the Rev. Charles Breault, OMI, and Richard Breault and the late Armand Breault, Florence Shakan, and Brother Edward Breault, S.C. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Brother Robert joined the Brothers of the Sacred Heart in 1948. He pronounced his first vows in 1952 and final vows in 1958, both in the Mount Saint Charles Academy Chapel in Woonsocket, RI. Well educated, Brother had several degrees from St. Michael's College, University of South Africa, Fitchburg State College, Assumption College, and Anna Maria College. His Professional career as Principal, teacher, and guidance counselor included St. Peter's school in Lewiston, ME, Sacred Heart in Andover, MA, Notre Dame High School, Fitchburg, MA, Fr. MacDonald HS, St. Laurent, PQ, St. Francis Secondary School, Malole, Zambia, Gokomere, Zimbabwe, Mount St. John's, Deep River, CT, Mt. St. Charles, Woonsocket, RI, Bishop Guertin High School, Nashua, NH. He served his religious community as Provincial Superior from 1997-2003. Additionally, Brother served as Director of the Renewal Session in Rome, Italy from 1989-92 and 1995-97. Active in his retirement, he was living at the Brothers Retirement Community in Pascoag, RI, at the time of his death. Through his lifetime, Robert was an avid reader and Scripture scholar, his favorite being the Book of Psalms in both Hebrew and Greek. He served his religious apostolate and brothers community well in fraternity, in teaching, and in leadership in the United States, Canada, Rome, and Africa. "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10:30 AM in the Chapel of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, 685 Steere Farm Road, Pascoag, RI, 02859. Viewing will begin at 9 AM on Monday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home. www.brownfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 27, 2019