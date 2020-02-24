|
|
BURRILLVILLE - Nogler, Robert G., "The Good Guy", 67, of Mapleville, passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020. He was the husband of Marion M. Nogler. Born in Nova Scotia, he was a son of the late Robert and Joyce Nogler. He worked for Local 94 Carpenters Union for many years. He was a friend of Bill W., he enjoyed golfing, salt water fishing, carpentry, and he loved working in his yard, going out for ice cream and cooking.
Besides his wife he is survived by his daughter Jessica Marie Hagadorn and her husband Erin of Emmitt, Idaho, son Robert Jason Nogler of Mapleville, RI, step children Michael Feuti (Amy) of Pacoag, Frankie Feuti (Tara) of Danielson, CT and Lisa Silva of Harrisville. Granddaughters Ashley Costa (Brian Toro), Isabel Pires Silva (Luis Pires Silva), Faith White (Zachary White), Kaylena Feuti, grandsons Jake Hagadorn, Christopher Feuti, great grandchildren Riella Pires Silva, Lucianna Pires Sliva, Frankie Feuti, Jr., Savana Feuti, Aaron Feuti, Karissa Feuti and Lilli Baxter. He was the brother of Larry Nogler (Julie) of Warwick, Timmy Nogler of Whitensville, Ma, Terri Smyth (Alan) of Woonsocket, Wayne Nogler (Michele) of Uncasville, CT, David Nogler (Wendy) of Lynchburg, TN and 12 nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Friday February 28th from 10am-12noon with a funeral service to immediately follow at 12:00pm in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Rd., Scituate. Burial will be in Acote Hill Cemetery, Chepachet.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 25, 2020