DOUGLAS, MA. - Robert H. Parker, 91, of Chestnut St. died Wed. July 3, 2019 at home. His wife of 65 years Carolyn B. (Balcome) Parker died Jan. 16, 2015.

He is survived by a son Alfred Douglas Parker and his wife Priscilla of Greenfield, MA; 2 daughters, Deborah L. Oleksy and her husband Stanley of Gilbert, AZ and Nancy J. Parker of Bedford, MA; 4 grandchildren Brett Parker, Shelley Anne, Vanessa Marie, and Amanda Jo; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 2 brothers Richard Parker and Warren Parker. Born in Douglas, MA on Jan. 20, 1928 he was the son of Earl S. and Ardis H. (Shippee) Parker and lived in Douglas all of his life.

Mr. Parker worked as a union truck driver for Branch Motors in Framingham and Carolina Freight in Worcester. Previously he was a construction worker and warehouseman. He retired in 1989. He was a WWII U.S. Army veteran who served in Alaska at the end of the war.

He was a member of the Second Congregational Church of Douglas and Teamsters Local 170 in Worcester. He enjoyed time with family and friends, watching NASCAR, and being a jack-of-all-trades. He also liked his John Deere mowers, his Kubota tractor and Wrights Chicken Farm.

His memorial funeral service will be held Tues. July 9 at 11 am in Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St. Burial will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery in Chepachet, RI at a later date. Calling hours at the funeral home are Tues. July 9 from 9 to 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Douglas Firefighters Assoc. PO Box 222, Douglas, MA 01516. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit http://www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 6, 2019