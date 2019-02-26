BELLINGHAM - Robert J. Arpin, Sr., 91, of Bellingham, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Blaire House Assisted Living, Milford, MA with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband of the late Lucille M. (Dubois) Arpin. Born in Sanford, ME on August 22, 1927, he is the son of the late Alphonse and Orize (Durand) Arpin. He is the loving father of Denise M. Ray and her husband, Dennis of Cumberland, RI, Robert J. Arpin, Jr. and his wife Ann of Franklin, MA, David L. Arpin and his wife, Susan of South Carolina, the late Marc T. Arpin, Daniel E. Arpin and his wife, Donna of Woonsocket, RI, Lisa L. Jasmin and her husband, Patrick of North Smithfield, RI, Andrea C. Roberts and her husband, Mark of Mendon, MA, and Emily B. Hurteau and her husband, Marc of Douglas, MA, and leaves his cherished 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is the brother of the late Richard Arpin and Raymond Arpin.

Bob was a longtime resident of Bellingham formerly of Woonsocket, RI and Sanford, ME. In 1977 together with his wife established Arpin Travel Service Inc. in Bellingham and they traveled extensively all over the world. He worked as head waiter at the Lafayette House in Foxboro for many years, and a waiter at the Beverly Club in Bellingham. He also worked as a manager for First National Stores for many years. He was communicant, Eucharist Minister and collector at the former Assumption Church and was a communicant of St. Theresa's Church.

He was a United States Navy World War II and Korean War Veteran attaining the rank of Gunner's Mate Third Class and received World War II Victory Medal, American Service Medal, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Devoted to his family, Bob will be greatly missed.

Funeral will be held on Monday, March 4th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Theresa Church, 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, RI with military honors. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. There are no visiting hours.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, Bellingham, MA.

