Robert J. "Boompa" Cournoyer

WOONSOCKET - Robert J. Cournoyer (Boompa) 85, of Second Ave. passed away on February 20, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center. He was the husband of Beatrice (Parenteau) Cournoyer. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Adrien and Jeannette (Marquis) Cournoyer. Robert served in the US Army. He worked for Rochambeau Worsted Co. for thirty years. He loved spending time with his family and had a special bond with his grandson Jared.

He is survived by a son Robert Cournoyer and his wife Jeannette of Myrtle Beach, SC, a daughter Tammy Cournoyer and her fiancé Randy Bergeron of Woonsocket, a son-in-law Ronald Vilandre of Myrtle Beach, SC, a brother Leo Cournoyer of Woonsocket, six grandchildren, Heather Cournoyer, Scott Vilandre, Heidi MyCroft, Jared, Aaron, and Devon Cournoyer, and great - grandchildren, Heaven, Axel, Christian, Samuel, Thomas, and Lincoln. He was predeceased by his daughter Debra Vilandre.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:00-12:00 Noon at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 1 State St. Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908-5005 in his memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 27, 2020
