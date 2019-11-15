|
|
BURRILLVILLE - Robert J. Mitchell, 73, of Mohegan, RI, passed away on November 13, 2019 at his residence.
He was the loving husband to Gloria (Rutkwicz) Mitchell. Born in Providence, son of the late Raymond & Margaret (Walsh) Mitchell.
Robert worked for Electric Boat for 25 years, he was a resident of Mohegan for 42 years previously living in Smithfield. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War, a life time member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter # 818 and Vietnam Security Police Association. He was a former CCD teacher and Eucharistic Minister for St. Theresa's Church.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Heather L. Dailey and her husband Michael T. of Nasonville, Megan E. Mitchell of Mapleville, Raymond J. Mitchell of Providence and Scott S. Mitchell and his loving girlfriend Jillian Y. Gregoire of Pascoag; beloved grandchildren, Mitchell J. Dailey and Garrett R. Dailey; sisters Dorothy V. Carney of Bristol and Madeline "Lynn" McConnell of Sterling, CT.
He was preceded in death by his brother Raymond F. Mitchell Jr.
His funeral will be held Monday at 10 AM from the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Theresa's Church Dion Dr. Nasonville. Burial with military honors will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Theresa's Church 35 Dion Drive, Burrillville, RI 02830 or the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 818, PO Box 818, Woonsocket, RI 02895.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 16, 2019