BURRILLVILLE - Robert J. "Pops" Paine, 84, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at home in Pascoag. He was the husband of his loving wife Carol M. (Letendre) Paine, whom he married May 19, 1961. Born in Chepachet, he was the son of the late Walter and Beatrice (Dexter) Paine.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver for many years before retiring. He also served his country in the U.S. Army.
Besides his wife Carol, he is survived by a son, Kevin Paine and his wife Kimberly of Pascoag; a daughter, Cindy Lesperance and her husband William of Pascoag; four grandchildren: Shannon Gallo, Robert Lesperance and Katelyn and Kourtney Paine; one great granddaughter, Sophie Lesperance and two sisters: Norma Lohr and Ruth Hopkins, both of Chepachet.
A funeral service for Robert will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10AM in Pascoag Community Baptist Church, 111 Church St. Pascoag. Calling hours will be Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. In lieu of flowers, donation in his name may be made to Community Baptist Church, Deacon's Fund, 111 Church St. Pascoag, RI 02859. www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 27, 2019
