BELLINGHAM - Robert L. Dorval, 93, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at The Village at Waterman Lake, Greenville, RI with his loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband of the late Doris I. (Auclair) Dorval. Born in Woonsocket, RI on August 27, 1925, he is the son of the late Antonio and Auriel (Lamontagne) Dorval. He is the loving father of Joanne L. Lefevre and her husband, Joseph of Leesburg, FL, Richard R. Dorval and his wife, Linda of Hope, RI, Roy L. Dorval and his wife, Linda of Upton, MA, Keith R. Dorval and his wife, Dora of Mansfield, MA and the late Brad R. Dorval. He leaves his cherished 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-granddaughters. He is the brother of the late Emile Dorval, Rene Dorval, Ernest Dorval, Norman Dorval, Blanche Heroux, Valtrude Marcoux, Lillian Delome, Leona Schmid and Evelyn Varieur.

He was a resident of Bellingham since 1948 and formerly of Woonsocket, RI.

Mr. Dorval was a United States Navy War Veteran, retiring in a ceremony on the USS Constitution as a Master Chief Gunners Mate having served from 1943 1983. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Achievement Award, Naval Reserve Meritorious Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, American Theatre Award, European Theatre Award, Asiatic Pacific Theatre Award, World War II Victory Medal, Navy Occupation Award, Good Conduct Ribbon and the Gold Wreath Award.

He was a member of the #6 of Milford, MA, VFW Post 7272 of Bellingham, MA, Fleet Reserve Branch 3 of Boston, MA, Naval Reserve Association of Fall River, MA, member of the Chief Petty Officer Club of Newport, RI. He was a Plank Owner of the US Navy Memorial.

He enjoyed traveling around the country. His greatest joy was his family and he will be greatly missed.

Funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 7th at 8:00AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00AM at St. Blaise Church, 1058 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. Interment will be at the Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC. Visiting hours are on Monday, May 6th from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home. Relatives and friends invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Robert L. Dorval to the VFW Post 7272, 940 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA 02019 would be appreciated.

To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 4, 2019