WOONSOCKET - Robert M. Bob Casey, CNA, 62, of Woonsocket, died suddenly on July 6th. He was the loving husband of Donna Easterbrooks; a beloved son of Robert and Margaret (White) Casey; a dear brother to Colleen Burd, Roy Casey, and the late Ronald Casey; and a cherished uncle to Hannah Burd and Ron Casey.

Prior to retirement, Bob served as a caring and dedicated Certified Nursing Assistant for 15 years at Oakland Grove Health Center where he had an affinity for memory care patients; he was endeared, trusted, and respected. Previous to his CNA career, Bob was a Production Supervisor at Foster-Forbes, Inc. While his priorities were family and work, Bob enjoyed gardening, reading, and traveling. He was an accomplished quilter and a consummate chef, always experimenting with exotic and ethnic recipes gleaned from a variety of cooking shows of which he was an avid viewer.

Bob's life will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17th, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon in the Berarducci Funeral Home, 185 Spring Street, Woonsocket.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Oakland Grove Activities Fund, Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, or a charity of ones choice would be appreciated.

