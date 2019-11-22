|
ORANGE CITY, FL - Robert W. Pelland, 80, of Orange City passed away on Tuesday, September 10th surrounded by his family.
Robert was born in Woonsocket, RI. He was the son of the late Raymond and Cecile (Rajotte) Pelland. He was predeceased by his wife Bernadette (Hebert) Pelland. Robert moved to Orange City in 1979 from Blackstone, MA with his family.
While in Massachusetts he owned and operated Pine Tree Concrete Products, Inc. When he was in Florida he started West Volusia Shed Company which is still owned by his son Robert and daughter Deena.
He survived by his son Robert P. Pelland and his wife Aretta of Deltona, FL. He has three daughters, Donna Marcotte and her husband Rene of Millville, MA, Debra Shave and her husband Dwayne of Orange City, FL and Deena Kent and her husband John of Orange City, FL with whom he lived with. He also has 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 6:00pm at Savini's Pomodoro, 476 Rathbun St., Woonsocket, RI. In Lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in his memory to: Kindred Hospice, Kindred Daytona, 1717 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Suite 130, Daytona Beach, FL 32117.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 23, 2019