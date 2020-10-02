SARASOTA, FL - Robert "Bob" Martin Landry, 85, passed on September 9, 2020, with loving family by his side after his MDS diagnosis led to leukemia. He will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors in a private ceremony. A public celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Born and raised in the French-Canadian community of Blackstone, MA and Woonsocket, RI, he graduated from Mount Saint Charles Academy and Bryant College. He married his late wife Jeannine (Carreau) Landry in 1956 and she accompanied him in Germany during his Army service. Returning to the states, they raised five children. Their life together included close ties to extended family, family travels, and a firm spiritual foundation. His lifelong career in banking led him from MA to FL in 1974, moving the family to Coral Gables, later culminating his career in California as Sr. Vice President of Private Banking, then retiring back in FL to be near his family. His personal interests included being on Bryant's National Alumni Council, being heavily involved with his neighborhood association, being an active church member, and being an advocate for social justice, inclusion, and equity. For many years he hosted two annual family gatherings - Springfest and Thanksgiving. He was a bright spirit, embodying love, kindness and compassion, and embracing everyone he encountered with unconditional acceptance.
He was the son of the late Theodore and Germaine (Dalpe) Landry, the brother of the late Gabrielle [Bernell] Jordan and Muriel [David] Murray, and the father of the late Marc Landry. He is survived by his second spouse Donald Kinghorn, whom he met in 1988 and married in 2005 in Provincetown, MA; his children Lise Landry Alives and her husband Johny Alives, Robert "Rob" Landry, Jr and his wife Wendy, Denise VanGelder, Roger Landry, and daughter-in-law Janet (Alcorn) Landry, all living in Florida; his siblings Lucille Ortner of Sarasota, and Pauline Landry of Woonsocket; and many extended family members including 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. We honor and celebrate each season of his life. His physical presence will be deeply missed but his legacy will shine forever.
Donations in Bob's memory can be made to Bryant College at https://www.bryant.edu/giving-bryant
(select Your Choice Your Gift, then Bryant Center for Diversity and Inclusion), or Church of the Trinity MCC at https://www.trinitymcc.com/
giving.