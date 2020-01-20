|
|
CUMBERLAND - Robert N. Filteau 92, of Cumberland passed away Sunday January 12, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Aurore A. (Gamache) Filteau. Born in Berlin, NH he was a son of the late Joseph and Regina (Fournier) Filteau.
Robert was a US Army Veteran. He was the owner and operator of RNF Distributing Inc. for twelve years retiring in 1986.
He is survived by a daughter Lorraine Dykas of Cumberland, a granddaughter Coleen O'Brien and her husband Charles of Bellingham, and two great-grandchildren Hannah and Nolan. He was also the brother of the late Florence Schram.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd., Woonsocket, followed by burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 21, 2020