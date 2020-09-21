1/1
Robert N. Liard
{ "" }
WOONSOCKET - Robert N. Liard, 91, of Woonsocket, RI passed away after a 9-month battle wit lung cancer on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, RI with his loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 64 years of Irene C. (Ducharme) Liard. Born in Woonsocket, RI on April 14, 1929, the son of the late Alfred and Florence (Nelson) Liard. He is the loving father of Scott R. Liard and his wife, Karen of Long Island, NY and Lynn M. Christianson and her husband, David of Ashburnham, MA. He leaves his 4 cherished grandchildren, Jonathan Liard and wife Megan, Eric Liard, David Christianson III, Alyssa Christianson and one great granddaughter Claire Rose Liard. He was predeceased by his brother Roy Liard, sister Phyllis Dunford and his twin sister Betty Maxfield.

Bob worked at Mark Stevens Warehouse in Woonsocket in inventory control for 23 years until retiring in 1991 and previously worked at Uniroyal Rubber for 25 years as a serviceman.

He was a United States Army Korean War Veteran.

Bob enjoyed playing golf, singing and listening to music. He loved to joke with family and friends and could entertain a group at a moments notice. He especially loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was tech savvy and interested in current events and history. Bob will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to know him.

Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Robert N. Liard to the Hope Health Hospice Program and Hulitar Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated.

To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 21 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Guest Book sponsored by Cartier's - BELLINGHAM

