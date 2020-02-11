Home

Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
1986 - 2020
Robert P. Berard III Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Robert P. Berard III 33, formerly of Woonsocket, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at home.
He was the husband of Alexandria M. Stone.
He was born in Bradenton, FL,
the son of Robert Berard Jr and Christine (Rivet) Berard. He was a self-employed painter for Berard Painting and worked for several painting contractors through the years.
In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by his biological mother Denise Garidis, his sisters: Samantha Brown and her husband Joshua of Germany, and Heidi Garidis of FL, his maternal grandparents: Lucien and Germaine Boiteau, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents: Robert and Jeannine Berard and Lorraine Bilodeau.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 - 1:00 PM in the Fournier and Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, Woonsocket. All other services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: [email protected].
Please visit
www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 12, 2020
