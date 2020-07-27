1/1
Robert P. "Pepere" Plasse
WOONSOCKET - Robert P. Plasse 65, commonly known as "Pepere", passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2020. He was the son of Yvette G. (Dusablon) Plasse and the late Herve Plasse. Bob was a graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy. He was a self-employed contractor for many years.

He is survived by a son, Michael Plasse and his wife Lisa of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Michael R. Carriere, Anthony Plasse, Matthew Plasse and Ethan Plasse. Bob also leaves his fiancé, Judy Fontaine of Woonsocket, and stepdaughters, Jessica Fontaine and her fiancé, George Peloso III; and Jill M. Bergeron and her husband David R. and their children Logan D. and Vera L., a sister Lorraine Bibeault of Woonsocket, brother Andre Plasse and his wife Kathy of Woonsocket, many nieces, nephews family members and lifelong friends.

Information regarding a Celebration of Life will be made available to friends and family.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 27, 2020
Bobby I am at a loss . You may be gone but you will never never be forgotten . May you rest in eternal peace until we meet again my friend .
Terrence McArthur
Friend
