BURRILLVILLE - Robert R. Lavoie, "Bob" died suddenly on May 5, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born on May 27, 1962 to his parents Philias and Anita Lavoie of Woonsocket. Bob lived in Burrillville for most of his life until he moved to Kissimmee, FL in 2012.



Bob leaves behind his beloved wife Maria Lavoie, his best friend and beloved son Brian Robert Lavoie, his beloved daughter Kelly Lavoie and his beloved step-son Cody Fontaine.



Bob was a proud Pepé to his six grandchildren, Nicholas, Ava, Mason, Lily, Austin and Logan. Bob was the youngest in his family of four brothers and one sister.



Bob graduated from Burrillville High School and pursued an education at New England Tech for engineering while working a full time position at Burns of Boston in North Smithgield. He graduated NE Tech and then pursued a 26 year position at the Miriam Hospital where he was a supervisor of the Bio Medical Department. Bob was highly respected and trusted by doctors and nurses for conscientious care and innovative ways of keeping vital and life-saving equipment at 100% capacity at all times. He was recognized many times over in his 26 year career with awards and plaques and his photo would hang on the walls of the hospital as Employee of the Month for going above and beyond the call of duty.



Bob was a hardworking, devoted family man who would do and give anything to anyone with or without being asked. He loved family gatherings and holidays with his past and present extended families.



Bob has been taken from his wife, children, and grandchildren much too soon but he will never be forgotten. He will be celebrated at family gatherings and holidays and his grandchildren will grow up with the presence of his memory and the knowledge of knowing what a strong, giving and loving Pepé, father, husband, brother, son, uncle and friend he was and always will be to everyone who had the honor to know "Pepé Bob".

