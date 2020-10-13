WOONSOCKET - Robert S. Radcliffe, 78, of Woonsocket passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center, Burrillville.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Roland and Grace (Cooper) Radcliffe, he had lived in Woonsocket for the past 49 years.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW.
Mr. Radcliffe worked for Gray's Homes in Cumberland before he entered the U.S. Army. Upon leaving the military, he worked as a delivery man for the former Hills Office Supply Company, Pawtucket for 30 years before retiring.
He is survived by one brother, Ronald Radcliffe of Woonsocket; and one niece and one nephew. He was the brother of the late Roland Radcliffe, Jr.
His funeral service will be held Thursday, October 15 at 10 A.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. His burial, with military honors, will be in Moshassuck Cemetery, Central Falls.
Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Radcliffe's memory to the American Cancer Society
, 931 Jefferson, Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.