1/
Robert S. Radcliffe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Robert S. Radcliffe, 78, of Woonsocket passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center, Burrillville.

Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Roland and Grace (Cooper) Radcliffe, he had lived in Woonsocket for the past 49 years.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW.

Mr. Radcliffe worked for Gray's Homes in Cumberland before he entered the U.S. Army. Upon leaving the military, he worked as a delivery man for the former Hills Office Supply Company, Pawtucket for 30 years before retiring.

He is survived by one brother, Ronald Radcliffe of Woonsocket; and one niece and one nephew. He was the brother of the late Roland Radcliffe, Jr.

His funeral service will be held Thursday, October 15 at 10 A.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. His burial, with military honors, will be in Moshassuck Cemetery, Central Falls.

Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Radcliffe's memory to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson, Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 13 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bellows Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved