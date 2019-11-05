|
WOONSOCKET - Robert "Bob" S. Zajac, Sr. 76 years of age, passed away November 3, 2019 at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness.
Bob was born July 21, 1943 in Woonsocket, RI, to the late Steven Zajac & Dorothy Gould.He left high school to join the Marine Corps and was schooled in Avionics before going overseas. He was first stationed in Okinawa to work on aircraft then served as a helicopter gunner during his tour in Vietnam.
After leaving the military, Bob worked at the Boston Shipyard then began a career in electronics. He started as a technician then transitioned to sales for electronic leasing companies in New England. He later relocated to Florida where he managed a sales office in Orlando.
Bob was very outgoing and enjoyed telling stories about his youthful escapades, military service and people he met along the way, including Elvis and the Everly Brothers. His favorite activities were downhill skiing in winter and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle the rest of the year.
While living in Florida, he was a member of the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club in Lake County. He was proud of his service and believed "once a Marine, always a Marine".
In recent years, Bob spent every morning the same way. He poured a cup of coffee and went to sit on his back porch for a phone chat with his brother & best friend, Ed. He loved his family and was close to his children and grandchildren across the miles that separated them.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rachelle (Nadeau) Zajac. his children, Robert S. Zajac, Jr. and Jimena D. Seppala and husband Kevin D. Seppala, all of Vancouver, WA, Stephanie A. Zajac of Portsmouth, RI and Jennifer L. Zajac, D.O. of Wethersfield, CT; grandsons Kyle K. Seppala of Vancouver, WA and Troy R. Seppala of San Francisco, CA.
He is also survived by his brother Edward J. Zajac and his wife Dorothy M. (Pontonio) of Chepachet, RI, sister Joan D. Golembeski of No. Smithfield, RI, 2 nieces and 5 nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan D. Zajac, his brother Thomas M. Zajac of Boynton Beach, FL and one nephew.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St, Middletown. Burial will be at a later date in Union Cemetery in North Smithfield, R.I. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 6, 2019