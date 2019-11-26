|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Robert Tellier, 93, of North Smithfield, died November 23, 2019 in Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Mildred (Savoie) Tellier and they are now reunited. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Leopoldine (Fontaine) Tellier. He was a resident of Woonsocket for most of his life and lived in the Oak Grove section for over 58 years and earned the honorary title, "Mayor of Shack Town/Oak Grove".
Robert was a great but humble man who loved his family and treated everyone with kindness and respect. He attended St. Ann School, Mount Saint Charles Academy and earned his diploma from Woonsocket High School. As one of the Greatest Generation, he served in the U.S. Navy as a Pharmacists Mate during WWII and Korea, and then worked as a Quality Control Inspector for various area companies prior to his retirement in 1990. In his earlier years he enjoyed playing baseball, going on to coach and umpire for the Woonsocket Little League for many years. A Red Sox fan, he was very happy when they finally won the World Series in 2004. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Millie and was also involved with the Cub Scouts, served as a managing committee member of the St. Joseph's Telstars Drum and Bugle Corps, and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Veterans Association. Bob was active, independent and loved to learn and socialize.
He is survived by his three children, Janine Reale and her husband Thomas of Chelmsford, MA, Bruce Tellier of Playa Del Rey, CA and Anne-Marie Bibeault and her husband Arthur of North Smithfield; six grandchildren, Trina Lavoie and her husband Brendan, Cathy Reale, Christine Reale-Strauss and her husband Simon, TJ Reale and his wife Mandi, Melissa Bibeault, and Adam Bibeault and his wife Katie; three great-grandchildren, Ava, Jake, and Sophie; as well as two sisters, Suzanne Bouffard of Bellingham, MA, and Rachel Clark of New Bern, NC; and one brother, Ben Tellier and his wife Gloria of Bellingham, MA. He was the father of the late Kenneth Tellier, and the brother of the late Rene Tellier. His close family also included two sisters-inlaw and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. He had good friends and enjoyed meeting for coffee at the Lil General store.
His funeral will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, RI, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, 63 Church Street, North Smithfield, RI. Calling hours are Friday from 4 7 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Health and Palliative Care Hospice Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 27, 2019