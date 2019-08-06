|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Robert W. Jalette, 89, of Smithfield Rd., North Smithfield, died August 5, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Florence (Blanchette) Jalette whom he married September 29, 1951.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late William and Anna (Ferland) Jalette.
Mr. Jalette was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, retiring as a Master Sergeant, and received his Bachelor's Degree from Bryant College in 1978. He worked for twenty-five years for the Woonsocket Housing Authority, retiring as a Senior Property Manager and had previously worked for Leo's Bakery, Woonsocket and Korbs Bakery, Providence. After his retirement he continued to work part time for the Woonsocket and Cumberland Housing Authorities and for KRA Inc., Scituate until he was 85. Robert was a communicant and active member of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, a past Grand Knight and member of Council 113 Knights of Columbus, a member of the Steven Moylan Assembly, a member of the Elks BPOE 850, and served as chairman of the Milk Fund.
Along with his wife Florence, he is survived by five children, Susan Owens and her husband Allen of West Warwick, Joyce Maznicki and her husband Michael of West Warwick, Donna Jalette and her partner Rosemarie Tartaglia of Johnston, Gail Narodowy and her husband Wayne, with whom Robert lived, of North Smithfield, and Robert Jalette and his wife Liane of North Smithfield; his sister, Doris Pariseau of Woonsocket; six grandchildren, Christopher Stony Maznicki and his wife Susan, Alexander and BriAnna Narodowy, and Matthew, Elizabeth and Emily Jalette; and two great grand- children, Dominik and Maci Maznicki. He was the brother of the late Leo Jalette.
His funeral will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Friday from 4 - 7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 7, 2019