Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Portuguese Club
119 Prospect Heights
Milford, MA
Robert W. "Tussy" Kimball

Robert W. "Tussy" Kimball Obituary
MENDON - Robert Wayne "Tussy" Kimball, 77, of Mendon, Massachusetts, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 surrounded by family. Born on October 6, 1942, Robert was the son of the late William F. Kimball and Gladys M. (Wood) Kimball.

Robert, known best as Tussy to his closest friends and family, grew up in Hopedale, Massachusetts. He served in the Army National Guard from 1966 - 1969. He began his lifelong dream of owning a trucking business when he started Kimball Trucking in 1968 and furthered that dream by purchasing his first sand pit and starting Kimball Sand Company, Inc. in 1979. Tussy was a charter member of the Mendon Lions Club and a former member of the Nipmuc Yacht Club. He enjoyed golfing, riding his Harley, and spending time with family and friends.

Robert is survived by his wife Janet A. (Peters) Kimball. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on December 21, 2019. His four children, sons Wayne Kimball and his wife Kim of Franklin, MA, Scott Kimball and his wife Jenny of Northborough, MA, Brett Kimball and his wife Keriann of Mendon, MA, daughter Shelby Kimball-O'Connell and her husband Andrew of Mendon, MA; twelve grandchildren, Meredith Kimball Bergstrom and her husband Joe, Michael Kimball, Alissa & Austin Jordan, Madison & Garrett Kimball, Lucy & Tucker Gauvin, Lillian & Vaughn Kimball, and Patrick & Liam O'Connell; his brother Ronald Kimball and his wife Sandra of Milford, MA and nephews Paul Kimball of Milford, MA and Erik Kimball of Jupiter, FL., a sister-in-law, Mary Peters of Milford, MA, along with countless friends that became family over the years. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone that knew him.

A special thank you to the staff at Massachusetts General Hospital for their loving care and support during his final days.
Friends and relatives are welcomed to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at The Portuguese Club, 119 Prospect Heights, Milford, MA from 1:00 - 5:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Center or Oliva Cancer Comfort Fund, both: c/o Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757. Arrangements under the direction of Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford.

bumafuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 29, 2020
