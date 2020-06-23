WOONSOCKET - Robert W. Maurice, 70, of Woonsocket, RI passed away at Rhode Island Hospital on Friday, June 19, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was married for 46 years to his beloved wife, Janine A. (Beaulieu) Maurice. Born in Woonsocket, RI on September 30, 1949, he was the son of the late Walter and Antoinette (Manseau) Maurice. He was the loving father of Jessie A. Butash and her husband, Eric of Greenville, RI and Kerri L. Maurice of Scituate, RI. He leaves his cherished grandsons Ian and Collin Butash and Owen and Eli Machan. He was the brother of Lorraine Pinette of Cumberland, RI, Simone Fontaine of So. Carolina, Susan Lambert of No. Smithfield, RI, Sharon Swist of Little Compton, RI, and the late Lillian Cortez. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Bob was a resident of Woonsocket for 23 years formerly of Burrillville and No. Smithfield. He worked as a Building Superintendent at Waterview Apartments for many years until retiring. Previously, he worked at Needlecraft and Ferland Corp.
He was a United States Navy Veteran serving on the USS Grand Canyon and received the National Defense Service Medal during the Vietnam War.
Bob was a loving, gentle and patient man who loved spending time with family and travelling. He had a contagious smile and was always ready to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed watching his grandsons play sports, was an avid baseball card collector and New England sports fan. Bob will be greatly missed by many.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 26th at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket. Private interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, RI. Social distancing guidelines and face masks are required for all facets of the funeral services.
There are no visiting hours.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.