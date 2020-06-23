Robert W. Maurice
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Robert W. Maurice, 70, of Woonsocket, RI passed away at Rhode Island Hospital on Friday, June 19, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was married for 46 years to his beloved wife, Janine A. (Beaulieu) Maurice. Born in Woonsocket, RI on September 30, 1949, he was the son of the late Walter and Antoinette (Manseau) Maurice. He was the loving father of Jessie A. Butash and her husband, Eric of Greenville, RI and Kerri L. Maurice of Scituate, RI. He leaves his cherished grandsons Ian and Collin Butash and Owen and Eli Machan. He was the brother of Lorraine Pinette of Cumberland, RI, Simone Fontaine of So. Carolina, Susan Lambert of No. Smithfield, RI, Sharon Swist of Little Compton, RI, and the late Lillian Cortez. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Bob was a resident of Woonsocket for 23 years formerly of Burrillville and No. Smithfield. He worked as a Building Superintendent at Waterview Apartments for many years until retiring. Previously, he worked at Needlecraft and Ferland Corp.

He was a United States Navy Veteran serving on the USS Grand Canyon and received the National Defense Service Medal during the Vietnam War.

Bob was a loving, gentle and patient man who loved spending time with family and travelling. He had a contagious smile and was always ready to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed watching his grandsons play sports, was an avid baseball card collector and New England sports fan. Bob will be greatly missed by many.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 26th at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket. Private interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, RI. Social distancing guidelines and face masks are required for all facets of the funeral services.

There are no visiting hours.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved