BELLINGHAM - Robert W. "Bob" Piette, 71, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the VA Medical Center, Providence, RI with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 46 years of Marie E. (Paquette) Piette.

Born in Woonsocket, RI on June 17, 1948, he is the son of the late Robert G. and Jacqueline J. (Pontbriand) Piette. He is the loving father of Robert M. Piette and his wife, Carrie of Bonney Lake, WA and Melissa M. Rivet and her husband, Timothy of Pascoag, RI. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, Madison, Michael and Rylan Piette. He is the brother of Jacqueline Lefrancois of Blackstone, MA and William Piette and his wife, Cecile of Sandy, UT.

Bob was a resident of Bellingham for 46 years formerly of Woonsocket. He worked as a mechanic at Sear in Woonsocket for 11 years until retiring. Bob owned Mansion Limousine in Bellingham for 26 years.

Bob was a United States Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran with the rank of Lance Corporal and received the National Defense Service Medal, Presidential Unit Commendation, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and Marksmenship Rifle. He is a member of the VVA Post #818 Providence, the Marine Corps League and the .

Bob loved fishing and he was a Jack of all trades. His dogs Lily and Tyson are his best friends. Devoted to his family, Bob will be greatly missed.

Funeral will beheld on Tuesday, June 25th at 9:30AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at St. Blaire Church, 1158 So. Main St., Bellingham. Interment with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, RI. Visiting hours are on Monday, June 24th from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home.

