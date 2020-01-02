Home

Kubaska Funeral Home
35 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-0220
Roger A. Pelissier Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Roger A. Pelissier, 76, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, (Dec. 31st) at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the loving husband of the late Christine E. (Sulima) Pelissier. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Germain and Aurore (Dupre) Pelissier.

He was a promotional salesman for the Glass-Kraft Company in Slatersville and after that he was a salesman of novelty items for various companies. He was a 1960 graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy and was a proud member and co-captain of the Mt. St. Charles Hockey Team. He proudly served in the US Army. He was an avid golfer, was very dedicated to his catholic faith and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son, Roger Pelissier and his wife Debrah of Norton, Ma; his daughter, Stacy Pelissier, with whom he lived with, of Woonsocket; one sister, Carole Levesque, of LakeMary, FL. He was the brother of the late Estelle Jenison.

His funeral will be held Monday (Jan 6th) at 8 AM from the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Avenue, Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery in Blackstone, Ma. Relative and friends are invited. Visitation hours are Sunday, 5 PM to 8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the RI, Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI, 02906.
www.kubaskafuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 3, 2020
