WOONSOCKET - Roger A. Richer 71, of Clinton St died June 6, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Terri (Mills) Richer. Born in

Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Walter and Eva (Gagnon) Richer. Roger was a water jet operator for Pierce Aluminum for several years. He was a US Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War. Roger was a member of the Vietnam Veteran of America, and a former member of the Commander's Club.

Besides his wife he leaves two daughters, Danielle Fugere and Sarah Richer both of Woonsocket, a sister Helene Pace of Woonsocket, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd., Woonsocket. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.