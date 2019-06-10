|
PASCOAG - Roger E. Bouliane, 75, of Burrillville, died June 7, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Eileen E. (Knotts) Bouliane, whom he married August 26, 2000. Born in Woonsocket, RI, he was the son of the late Emil and Simone (Laganiere) Bouliane.
Roger was a Purple Heart recipient, and Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed racing, ATV riding, and camping.
Besides his wife, he leaves three daughters, Tina Lomberto and her husband, Jamie Lynch, Sr, with whom he lived, Laurie Forget, and Gina Bouliane; his sister, Muriel Belanger; four grandchildren, Jamie, Jr., Breanna, Janessa, and Bradley; and two great grandchildren.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket. Calling hours are Tuesday from 5 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 11, 2019