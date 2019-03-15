NORTH SMITHFIELD - Roger H. Lambert, 72, of North Smithfield, died March 14, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Emilia (Dias) Lambert, whom he married May 8,1976. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Hector T. and Cecile (Belisle) Lambert. He lived in North Smithfield for most of his life.

Roger was a graduate of Woonsocket High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Roger Williams College. Roger worked early on as a skilled machinist for his father at Island Machine Co.. He later returned to his true passion as a carpenter, working for many area companies before opening BLH Inc and later retiring in 2009. Roger was a very skillful woodworker, who in retirement enjoyed making intricate wood turnings and fine pieces of furniture. Roger was considered a jack of all trades and was always there to lend a helping hand to those who needed it, but ultimately it was the love for his grandsons and family that brought the most joy to his life.

Besides his wife, he leaves their son Roger Lambert Jr. and his wife Wendy of North Smithfield; his brother Donald Lambert of California and his fiancé; his sister Lucille Breault of Tennessee and her husband Bill; two grandsons Nathan and Chase Lambert; many brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by his loving sister Jeanne Slater.

His funeral will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 9 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Parish (the former Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church), 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone. Calling hours are Sunday from 5-8 PM.

