WOONSOCKET - Roger J. Laliberte passed away on November 19, 2020 at RI Hospital. Beloved husband of Claudette R (Bell) Laliberte; Loving father of Nicole Laliberte, Gisele Laliberte Patenaude and father- in-law of Cory Patenaude.
Dear Claudette and Family: My deepest sympathy and condolences on the passing of Roger. While growing up in Providence in the 60s and 70s I enjoyed listening to Roger and Claudette with my mother. I had t pleasure of meeting him at Autumnfest a few years ago. You are and will be in my thoughts and prayers. Roger J. Leveillee.
Roger J Leveillee
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020
A life well lived, I knew Roger when he was just a patrolman in Coventry ,had a gentle way about him , he will be surly be missed, my deepest sympathy, the his wife , family .
Denis A Levesque
Acquaintance
November 22, 2020
Chief Laliberte was an asset to the Coventry Police Department. He was respected by his officers and returned that respect. A good person to work for and a nice person.
Cheryl Fay
Coworker
November 22, 2020
Roger was a great and understanding Police Officer and well as a Police Chief to his family my deepest sympathy, you are in my prayers.
Stanley M Jendzejec
Friend
