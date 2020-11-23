1/1
Roger J. Laliberte
WOONSOCKET - Roger J. Laliberte passed away on November 19, 2020 at RI Hospital. Beloved husband of Claudette R (Bell)
Laliberte; Loving father of Nicole Laliberte, Gisele Laliberte Patenaude and father- in-law of Cory Patenaude.

Information and condolences, visit Potvin-QuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6868
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 23, 2020
Dear Claudette and Family: My deepest sympathy and condolences on the passing of Roger. While growing up in Providence in the 60s and 70s I enjoyed listening to Roger and Claudette with my mother. I had t pleasure of meeting him at Autumnfest a few years ago. You are and will be in my thoughts and prayers. Roger J. Leveillee.
Roger J Leveillee
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020
A life well lived, I knew Roger when he was just a patrolman in Coventry ,had a gentle way about him , he will be surly be missed, my deepest sympathy, the his wife , family .
Denis A Levesque
Acquaintance
November 22, 2020
Chief Laliberte was an asset to the Coventry Police Department. He was respected by his officers and returned that respect. A good person to work for and a nice person.
Cheryl Fay
Coworker
November 22, 2020
Roger was a great and understanding Police Officer and well as a Police Chief to his family my deepest sympathy, you are in my prayers.
Stanley M Jendzejec
Friend
