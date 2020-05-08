Roger J. Toupin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Roger J. Toupin Jr. 48, of Bertenshaw Rd. died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center. He was born in Woonsocket the son of the late Roger J. and Denise S. (Doire) Toupin Sr. Roger worked from home doing virtual sales and other remote technology jobs. He was also a computer hobbyist whether it was doing 3D art, gaming or streaming, Roger was always at the computer.

He was survived by his sister, Kim Toupin of Woonsocket, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Private services and burial at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Heart Association, 1 State St. Suite 200 Providence, RI 02908-5005 in his memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 8 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Service
St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Burial
St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved