WOONSOCKET - Roger J. Toupin Jr. 48, of Bertenshaw Rd. died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center. He was born in Woonsocket the son of the late Roger J. and Denise S. (Doire) Toupin Sr. Roger worked from home doing virtual sales and other remote technology jobs. He was also a computer hobbyist whether it was doing 3D art, gaming or streaming, Roger was always at the computer.
He was survived by his sister, Kim Toupin of Woonsocket, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Private services and burial at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Heart Association, 1 State St. Suite 200 Providence, RI 02908-5005 in his memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 8 to May 16, 2020.