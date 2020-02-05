|
LINCOLN - Roger L. Auclair, 83, of Shady Brook Circle, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Therese S. (Malouin) Auclair. Mr. & Mrs. Auclair would have celebrated their sixty-third anniversary this May.
Born in Manville, a son of the late J. Octave and Marie-Anne (Chicoine) Auclair, he had been a lifelong resident of Lincoln.
Mr. Auclair worked as a machinist and toolmaker for ITT Hamel-Dahl for thirty-five years, and part-time at Red-Hed Supply for nineteen years, retiring in 2013.
A U.S. Army veteran, he served during the Korean War. He was a communicant of St. Ambrose Church, Albion.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two brothers-in-law, David Salois of New Hampshire, and Armand Bedard of Woonsocket; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Yvonne Bedard, Aline Salois and Roland Auclair.
His funeral will be celebrated Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial with military honors will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call prior to the service from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Boulevard, East Providence, R.I. 02914 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 6, 2020