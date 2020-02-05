Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Auclair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger L. Auclair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger L. Auclair Obituary
LINCOLN - Roger L. Auclair, 83, of Shady Brook Circle, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Therese S. (Malouin) Auclair. Mr. & Mrs. Auclair would have celebrated their sixty-third anniversary this May.

Born in Manville, a son of the late J. Octave and Marie-Anne (Chicoine) Auclair, he had been a lifelong resident of Lincoln.

Mr. Auclair worked as a machinist and toolmaker for ITT Hamel-Dahl for thirty-five years, and part-time at Red-Hed Supply for nineteen years, retiring in 2013.

A U.S. Army veteran, he served during the Korean War. He was a communicant of St. Ambrose Church, Albion.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two brothers-in-law, David Salois of New Hampshire, and Armand Bedard of Woonsocket; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Yvonne Bedard, Aline Salois and Roland Auclair.

His funeral will be celebrated Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial with military honors will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call prior to the service from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Boulevard, East Providence, R.I. 02914 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -