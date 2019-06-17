Home

Roger L. Beaulieu

Roger L. Beaulieu Obituary
MANVILLE - Roger L. Beaulieu, 66, of Sayles Hill Rd.formerly of Sunnyside Ave. Woonsocket, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Holiday Retirement Home with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Brenda (Williams) Beaulieu.
Born in Woonsocket, son of Lucien Beaulieu of Woonsocket, and the late Rita (Dubois) Beaulieu.
Roger worked as a Supervisor for Ocean State Finishing, and also as a truck driver for Gennius in Wrentham for several years.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots on television.
He is also survived by his two children, Roger L. Beaulieu of Louisiana and Marie Ann Barrera of Texas. One brother, Robert Beaulieu and his wife Gail of Milliville, MA, Three sisters, Lorraine Callahan and her husband James, Nancy Belisle and her husband Winston, and Janet Beaulieu all of Woonsocket. Five grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Home Service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10 AM in the S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill RD. Woonsocket. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Wednesday, June 19th from 5-7 PM. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 18, 2019
