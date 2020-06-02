LINCOLN - Roger L. Coutu, Sr., 92, of Lincoln and formerly of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. He was the husband of the late Therese C. (Varieur) Coutu.
Born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Joseph and Irene (Desilets) Coutu, he had lived in Woonsocket all of his life before moving to Lincoln 25 years ago. He was a graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy.
Roger worked for 30 years as a salesman for the Singer Furniture Company followed by 10 years working for the Cumberland Housing Authority before his retirement in 1990. It was virtually impossible to go anywhere when he did not have someone come up to him with memories of the Singer Man or from his Housing days.
He was devoted to his family and never said no to anyone asking for help. He was the most loving and optimistic person and will be surely be missed.
He is survived by two sons, Roger L. Coutu, Jr. and his wife, Maureen Hobson of Narragansett and John R. Coutu and his wife, Jane of Lincoln; one sister, Dorothy Jones of Interlachen, FL; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Constance St. Sauveur and Robert Coutu. He was the father of the late Gerard Coutu.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 5 at 10 A.M. in St. Jude's Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. Burial will follow in St. Jean - Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA.
Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Coutu's memory to St. Jude's Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln, RI 02865 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel. 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 2 to Jun. 10, 2020.