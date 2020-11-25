NORTH SMITHFIELD - Roger R. Rousselle, 87, of North Smithfield, RI, passed away on November 22, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the loving husband of 63 years to Arlene (Roger) Rousselle. He was born in Woonsocket, RI a son of the late Harry & Yvonne (Messier) Rousselle.
Roger was an electrician for the Hasbro Toy Company in Pawtucket. He also worked many years for St. John's Church and Cemetery and was a communicant. He was a US Army Korean Conflict veteran. He was a volunteer for the Nasonville Fire Department.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Michelle Rousselle and Renee Dunton and her husband Michael, grandchildren, Bryan and Matthew Dunton.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Marcel and Anita Rousselle.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886, St. John's Church, PO Box 266, Slatersville, RI 02876 and Kindred at Home Foundation, 2374 Post Road, Suite 206, Warwick, RI 02886