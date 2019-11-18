Home

Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Blaise Church,
, 1158 South Main St.,
Bellingham, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Blaise Church,
1158 South Main St
Bellingham, RI
Roger W. "Bill" Blanchette Obituary
BELLINGHAM - Roger W. "Bill" Blanchette 71, of Bellingham, passed away November 14, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Helen (Pincince) Blanchette. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late William Blanchette and Violet (Levesque) Blanchette Holcomb. Bill was an inside salesman for NEFCO Corporation for ten years before retiring eight years ago. He was an avid sports fan and loved taking cruises with his wife Helen.
Besides his wife he leaves two sons, Brian Blanchette of Woonsocket, and Dan Blanchette of Bellingham, and two brothers Walter Blanchette of Wakefield, RI and Robert Blanchette of Woonsocket.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 9:00 AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 South Main St., Bellingham, MA. The family will receive guests beginning at 8:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery. Please visit www.fournierandfournier for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 19, 2019
