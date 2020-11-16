UXBRIDGE, MA - Roger W. Gill 88, passed away Thursday, November 12, in the Lydia Taft House, Uxbridge, MA. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Lataille) Gill. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late William and Cecilia (Lamothe) Gill. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. Roger was a self-employed carpenter for Gill Brothers Construction. He was a member of the Cercle Laurier in Woonsocket as well as the St. Joseph's Veterans' Association.
Roger is survived by his siblings: Richard Gill, Dorothy Parenteau, and Patricia Blais all of Woonsocket, and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Normand and Robert Gill.
His funeral with Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 21 at 10:00 in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd, Woonsocket. Burial with military honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com
