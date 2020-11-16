1/1
Roger W. Gill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
UXBRIDGE, MA - Roger W. Gill 88, passed away Thursday, November 12, in the Lydia Taft House, Uxbridge, MA. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Lataille) Gill. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late William and Cecilia (Lamothe) Gill. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. Roger was a self-employed carpenter for Gill Brothers Construction. He was a member of the Cercle Laurier in Woonsocket as well as the St. Joseph's Veterans' Association.

Roger is survived by his siblings: Richard Gill, Dorothy Parenteau, and Patricia Blais all of Woonsocket, and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Normand and Robert Gill.

His funeral with Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 21 at 10:00 in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd, Woonsocket. Burial with military honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 16 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved