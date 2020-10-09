GLOCESTER - Roger W. Wood, 77, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at home in Chepachet, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Cynthia King-Wood. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Hugo and Althea Santillo.Roger worked as a Supervisor for the former Turex of North Smithfield for many years.He is survived by a son, Rick Wood Sr. and his wife Karen Worcester-Wood of Chepachet and their two sons Rick Jr. and Austin, A daughter, Toni L. Wood of Livingston, TX and her son Cash. He was the brother of Michael and Jonny Santillo.Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag.Services and burial will be private at a later date.