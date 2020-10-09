1/1
Roger W. Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLOCESTER - Roger W. Wood, 77, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at home in Chepachet, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Cynthia King-Wood. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Hugo and Althea Santillo.

Roger worked as a Supervisor for the former Turex of North Smithfield for many years.

He is survived by a son, Rick Wood Sr. and his wife Karen Worcester-Wood of Chepachet and their two sons Rick Jr. and Austin, A daughter, Toni L. Wood of Livingston, TX and her son Cash. He was the brother of Michael and Jonny Santillo.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag.

Services and burial will be private at a later date.

www.boucherfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
(401) 568-5760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved