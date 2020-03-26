|
BURRILLVILLE - Roland A. Champagne, Jr. "Twiggy", 69, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in RI Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Crystal (Degnan) Champagne for 46 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Roland and Constance (Laquerre) Champagne.
Roland was the owner of a regional construction company for many years, before retiring. He enjoyed his wonderful family and his many friends, as well as outdoor activities and spectator sports.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his brothers: Ronald and his partner Jane Leone, Paul and his wife Nancy, Donald and his wife Diane, and his sister, Rachel McCambridge. He leaves many loved nieces and nephews.
How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.
I love thee to the depth and breadth and height
My soul can reach, when feeling out of sight
For the ends of Being and ideal Grace.
I love thee to the level of every day's
Most quiet need, by sun and candlelight.
I love thee freely, as men strive for Right
I love thee purely, as they turn from Praise.
I love thee with the passion put to use
In my old griefs, and with my childhood's faith.
I love thee with a love I seemed to lose
With my lost saints, I love thee with the breath,
Smiles, tears, of all my life! and, if God choose,
I shall but love thee better after death.
Elizabeth Barrett Browning
His funeral will be delayed to a later date consistent with COVID 19 precautions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 27, 2020