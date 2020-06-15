BLACKSTONE - Roland F. Laporte, 81, of Blackstone, MA passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband of Rachel F. (Archambault) Laporte. Born in North Uxbridge, MA on
October 4, 1938, he is the son of the late
Raymond and Doris (Mathieu) Laporte. He is the loving father of Donna and her husband, Lee Maranda, Michael R. and his wife, Dr. Janis Laporte, Kathy A. and her husband, Pastor Randy Lewis all of Blackstone, MA, and the late Joseph Laporte. He leaves his cherished 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is the brother of Rachel Felicio of North Smithfield, RI and the late Sue Laprade.
Resident of Blackstone for 52 years formerly of Woonsocket. He worked as a maintenance supervisor for 25 years for Kates Management, Providence, RI until retiring at age 70. After retiring he worked part time for Tillinghast Licht LLP, Providence, RI in maintenance.
Mr. & Mrs. Laporte were married on June 7, 1958 in Holy Family Church and recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
Mr. Laporte served in the US Air Force National Guard.
He loved and adored his family. He was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He enjoyed word search puzzles and computer games.
He will be greatly missed!
Funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 16th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul Street, Blackstone, MA. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone, MA. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers donations to the St. Paul's Food Pantry, 48 St. Paul Street, Blackstone, MA 01504 would be appreciated. Social distancing guidelines and face masks are required for all facets of the funeral services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
October 4, 1938, he is the son of the late
Raymond and Doris (Mathieu) Laporte. He is the loving father of Donna and her husband, Lee Maranda, Michael R. and his wife, Dr. Janis Laporte, Kathy A. and her husband, Pastor Randy Lewis all of Blackstone, MA, and the late Joseph Laporte. He leaves his cherished 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is the brother of Rachel Felicio of North Smithfield, RI and the late Sue Laprade.
Resident of Blackstone for 52 years formerly of Woonsocket. He worked as a maintenance supervisor for 25 years for Kates Management, Providence, RI until retiring at age 70. After retiring he worked part time for Tillinghast Licht LLP, Providence, RI in maintenance.
Mr. & Mrs. Laporte were married on June 7, 1958 in Holy Family Church and recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
Mr. Laporte served in the US Air Force National Guard.
He loved and adored his family. He was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He enjoyed word search puzzles and computer games.
He will be greatly missed!
Funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 16th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul Street, Blackstone, MA. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone, MA. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers donations to the St. Paul's Food Pantry, 48 St. Paul Street, Blackstone, MA 01504 would be appreciated. Social distancing guidelines and face masks are required for all facets of the funeral services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2020.